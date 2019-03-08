Man who died in A14 crash at Rougham is named by police

A man who died in a crash on the A14 near Rougham has been named by police.

Kieran Mayhew, 37, of Southcourt, Alesbury, died at the scene of the crash, close to junction 45, in the early hours of Saturday July 6.

Officers had been called at 12.53am to reports of a single-vehicle collision involving a Mercedes Sprinter van.

Ambulance crews and a volunteer doctor from medical charity Suffolk Accident and Rescue Service (SARS) attended the scene alongside officers from Suffolk police.

A police spokesman said: "The 37-year-old male driver was sadly declared dead at the scene.

"Next of kin have been informed."

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information that could assist officers in their investigation should contact Suffolk police quoting reference CAD 24 of July 6.

Witnesses to the collision are asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 or to report infomration online at www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update.

Police are also urging anyone who may have relevant dash-cam or mobile phone footage to visit www.suffolk.police.uk/dashcam