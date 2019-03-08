Motorcyclist who died in village crash is named
PUBLISHED: 14:34 11 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:34 11 August 2019
GOOGLE MAPS
A motorcyclist who died following a crash in a Suffolk village on Friday has been named.
Paul Siely, 54, from Stowmarket, died following a collision between a Volvo XC60 car and a Yamaha YZF motorbike on an un-named road in Woolpit.
Officers were called to the incident around 1.15pm on Friday at the junction of Warren Lane, north of Borley Green.
Mr Siely was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone who witnessed or has any information about this incident is asked to contact the Serious Collision Team at Suffolk police, quoting reference CAD 213 of August 9.
Information can also be reported online here.
Anybody who may have relevant dash-cam or mobile phone footage can click here.