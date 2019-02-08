Rain

Man killed in fatal crash near Newmarket is named

08 February, 2019 - 16:30
The crash happened at the Bell Road junction in Bottisham Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A 76-year-old man who died in a crash near Newmarket at the weekend has been named.

Stanley Carse, of Marshall Close, Teversham, died when the red Honda Jazz he was driving was involved in a collision with black Mercedes A200 on the A1303 Newmarket Road in Bottisham on Saturday night.

The incident happened around 6.40pm at the junction of Bell Road in the Cambridgeshire village.

The driver of the Mercedes was not injured.

Anyone who saw the collision, has dash cam footage, or saw either vehicle prior to the incident, is asked to call 101, quoting incident 399 of February 2.

Alternatively, information can be reported online at www.cambs.police.uk/report

