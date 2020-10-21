Man who ‘donkey kicked’ police officer after arrest is fined

Tyrone Coombs was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A man who “donkey kicked” a police officer in the shins following his arrest outside a Bury St Edmunds pub has been fined in court.

Magistrates in Ipswich heard how police were called to a fight involving four men outside The Black Boy pub in Guildhall Street on Saturday, February 8, around 8.45pm.

Tyrone Coombs, 24, of Elm Road, Brandon, was one of the men detained in the incident and was restrained by officers, who smelled alcohol on his breath.

Coombs launched into a tirade of abuse towards police and tried to spit in an officer’s face, Colette Harper, prosecuting, told the court.

He was then arrested and continued his “outrageous torrent of abuse” while punching, kicking and headbutting the cage in the back of the police vehicle, Ms Harper said.

When Coombs arrived at Bury Police Investigation Centre, he performed three “donkey kicks”, catching an officer in the shin, the court heard.

In police interview, Coombs said he could not remember the incident but accepted that it happened as described by officers, the court heard.

No-one else was charged in relation to the incident outside The Black Boy pub, magistrates heard.

Appearing at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, Coombs pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour and assaulting a police officer.

The court heard Coombs had 42 previous offences and was subject to post-sentence supervision at the time of the offence.

Declan Gallagher, defending, said Coombs had an “uneviable record for this type of offending” but stressed his client had recently been diagnosed with a medical problem and was now reporting to a doctor regularly.

Mr Gallagher added that Coombs was now living at a permanent address for the first time in some while and had a “very supportive family network” behind him.

Magistrates sentenced Coombs to a 12-month community order, with up to 20 Rehabilitation Activity (RA) days.

He was also fined £416 and ordered to pay compensation of £100 to the police officer he assaulted.

Coombs was also ordered to pay £145 in costs as well as a £90 victim surcharge.