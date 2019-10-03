E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man exposed himself to police and pulled "a funny face", court hears

03 October, 2019 - 05:30
Nicholas Guest was fined for exposure at Suffolk Magistrates' Court

Nicholas Guest was fined for exposure at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

A man who exposed himself to police while pulling "a funny face" has been handed a fine in court.

Nicholas Guest, 30, of Ipswich Court, Bury St Edmunds, appeared before magistrates in Ipswich on Wednesday charged with exposure under the Sexual Offences Act after an incident on December 6 last year.

He previously pleaded not guilty to the offence on February 26.

Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard Guest was visited at his home by police around 4am for some unrelated matters and initially identified himself as his twin brother.

Unsure of the identity of the man, officers went to leave Guest's address.

As they were in the process of leaving, an officer witnessed Guest exposing his penis and "pulling a funny face" through the glass panel of the communal entry area.

Officers then returned to the address and Guest was seen holding a knife against his throat.

Police were then told to withdraw from the scene.

Giving evidence at trial, PC Callum Appleby said officers attended Guest's house on December 6 for "outstanding unrelated matters".

PC Appleby said Guest identified himself as his twin brother and then became verbally abusive to officers.

Police took the decision to leave and as the police van moved away from the scene, PC Appleby, who was in the passenger seat of the vehicle, saw Guest with his boxer shorts around his thighs, with his hands in the air, exposing his penis and pubic hair.

Asked whether he thought the exposure was intentional, PC Appleby replied "definitely".

Magistrates then viewed body-worn footage of officers attending the property following the exposure incident.

Guest took the stand and told magistrates he had been sleeping naked.

He denied going into the communal entry area at the time and said any exposure was not intentional.

Guest also disputed that the officer could have seen what he said he saw.

The court heard how Guest had no previous convictions for any sexual offences.

Magistrates found Guest guilty and fined him £57.

He was also ordered to pay £250 in costs and a victim surcharge of £30.

