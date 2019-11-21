E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man who knocked out partner's teeth gets suspended sentence

PUBLISHED: 16:15 21 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:15 21 November 2019

The Scales of Justice Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Archant

A "vicious, nasty, bully" who knocked out three of his partner's teeth and held a knife at his daughter's throat has been given a suspended prison sentence.

James Bizzell "swiped" Natalie Napier in the mouth with a clenched fist during a row in the bedroom of their Colchester home, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Miss Napier immediately tasted blood and in addition to the three teeth knocked out by Bizzell the blow also loosened another tooth which had to be removed by her dentist, said Michael Crimp, prosecuting.

Bizzell, 42, of Scarletts Road, Colchester, admitted assaulting Miss Napier causing her actual bodily harm in July 2018, assaulting her by beating and common assault on his daughter.

He was jailed for 17 months, suspended for two years, and ordered to do 240 hours unpaid work.

He was also given a 20 day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to attend a building better relationships programme.

Bizzell was also ordered to pay £5,000 compensation to Miss Napier and was made the subject of a five year restraining order.

Judge Emma Peters described Bizzell as a "vicious, nasty, bully" and said the assaults were "deeply unpleasant".

She said she had been shocked by CCTV footage of one of the assaults on his partner and said Bizzell should hang his head in shame at his behaviour.

The court heard that Bizzell and Miss Napier has been in an "on and off" relationship for 20 years and had two children, including a disabled son.

Bizzell had "a significant problem with alcohol" and the couple's relationship had broken down by early 2018.

In addition to the incident in which Miss Napier's teeth had been knocked out, Bizzell had also put her in a headlock on another occasion, restricting her breathing.

In May this year Bizzell had picked up a bread knife in the kitchen and held it a couple of inches from his daughter's neck after she went to her mother's aid during an argument.

Rachel Law for Bizzell said caring for their disabled son had put strain on the couple's relationship.

She said her client had been in custody for three and a half months which was the equivalent of a seven month sentence and since he had been in custody he had addressed his alcohol problem.

