Man who led police on 90mph chase is jailed

Flynn Matthews was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court for leading police on a chase at speeds of up to 90mph in Suffolk. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Suffolk Constabulary

A motorist who drove at 90mph during a police chase on roads in west Suffolk before crashing into a hedge has been jailed for 18 months.

Sentencing Flynn Matthews, Judge Rupert Overbury described what he did as "an appalling piece of extended high speed dangerous driving" and said he had risked the lives of his two passengers.

The incident began at around 8.30pm on March 28 last year near Bury St Edmunds when Matthews, who was driving a VW Polo, was spotted by police who suspected he didn't have a driving licence, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The officers pulled up alongside the Polo at traffic lights and told Matthews to turn off the ignition.

He initially did as he was told but then started the car engine again and drove off in the direction of Great Barton.

Russell Butcher, prosecuting, said Matthews drove at 78mph in a 30mph limit on Fordham Road and had turned left at a junction without giving way.

"Luckily no other vehicles were on the carriageway," said Mr Butcher.

Matthews then switched off his headlights but put them back on as he overtook vehicles on the wrong side of the road.

He continued along the A143 and drove at 90 mph in a 40mph limit near the Bunbury Arms pub.

Matthews then made a left turn and crashed into a hedge. His car was blocked in by the police car and Matthews was handcuffed.

He told officers he had a split personality disorder and had "freaked out" when he saw the blue flashing lights on the police car.

When the car was searched an extendable baton was found in the vehicle.

Dash cam footage of part of the chase was played to the court.

Matthews, 22, of no fixed address, admitted dangerous driving and having an offensive weapon and in addition to being jailed for 18 months he was banned from driving for two years and nine months.

Edward Renvoize for Matthews said his client was due to be released from a 16 month sentence imposed in August last year.

He asked the court to consider passing a suspended sentence on his client.