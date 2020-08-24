E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Suspended sentence for man who spied on woman

PUBLISHED: 13:17 24 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:42 24 August 2020

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A former part-time bus driver who secretly took naked photos of a woman and filmed her having sex with her boyfriend after becoming “obsessed” with her has been give a suspended prison sentence.

The woman initially saw David Burch watching her in the shower through a window and confronted him.

She later discovered he had filmed her in the shower and being intimate with her boyfriend, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Sentencing him Judge Emma Peters said: “It is to your great shame you have behaved in this way.”

Burch, 76, of Hall Farm Close, Melton, near Woodbridge, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to recording a person engaging in a private act with the purpose of obtaining sexual gratification.

He was given a four month prison sentence, suspended for two years, and ordered to take part in an accredited programme for sex offenders.

He was also ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for seven years and to pay £200 prosecution costs.

The offence was not connected to his work for First Eastern Counties.

Ricard Scott, prosecuting, said Burch told police he had been “obsessed” with seeing the woman naked or in a state of undress.

Lynne Shirley, for Burch, who has no previous convictions, said her client had lost his job and his home as a result of the offence.

She said he had expressed shame and remorse for what he had done.

