Former Sudbury man who sexually assaulted dementia sufferer is jailed

A 60-year-old Suffolk man who sexually assaulted a 78-year-old dementia suffered has been jailed for ten months.

Kenneth Cox was seen kissing the woman on the lips and rubbing her groin area over her clothing by her carer, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Cox, of no fixed address, admitted sexually assaulting a woman with a mental disorder on June 9 last year.

In addition to being jailed Cox, who formerly lived in Lucas Road, Sudbury, was ordered to sign the sex offenders" register for ten years and was made the subject of 12 months post release supervision.

Christopher Youell, prosecuting, said the victim of the offence suffered from severe dementia and was unable to make decisions about her life.

He said the woman's carer had seen Cox sitting on a sofa with the victim and had been kissing her intimately and rubbing her genital area over her clothing.

The court heard that Cox was jailed for four months in 2017 for sexually assaulting a 45-year-old woman and jailed for a further 14 months in 2018 for sexually assaulting a pregnant woman in her 20's.