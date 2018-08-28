Sunshine and Showers

Man sentenced for sexual assault failed to “show remorse”

PUBLISHED: 21:19 21 November 2018

Archant

A man from north Essex has been jailed for crimes including stalking and sexual assault.

Samuel Apenteng, 33, of Bardsley Close, Colchester, was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday, November 21.

Apenteng was given a 10-month sentence for sexual assault, four months for two counts of stalking and a final six-month sentence for stalking involving fear of violence.

He was found guilty after a trial which ended on Tuesday.

Detective inspector Kev Hughes of the Colchester CID said the Colchester community will be safer now that Apenteng is behind bars.

He said: “Apenteng’s actions are deeply concerning and caused the victims, including young girls, to feel harassed and frightened.

“During repeated inappropriate contact with the victims, it is clear Apenteng believed he could act and say what he wanted to his victims - who did nothing more than bump into him while out in town.”

On Friday, June 30, a woman took a picture of Apenteng after he had stalked her for three months and sexually assaulted her.

He would often comment on her appearance and clothing, making her feel uncomfortable and distressed.

The woman also said that Apenteng would pull open her legs and touch her as she sat on the bus, police said.

After Essex police issued a photo of Apenteng on social media, they received calls from teenage victims.

They said that Apenteng had harassed them and used lewd comments towards them, later turning up at their houses or work places.

DI Hughes commended the victims on speaking out.

He said: “I would like to praise them all for their bravery and courage in coming forward.

“I would like to personally thank the courageous woman who took Apenteng’s photograph, which resulted in other victims coming forward following our social media appeal.

“Throughout the investigation and trial Apenteng has failed to show any emotion or remorse and has continued to deny the offences. I believe our communities can only be a safer place with him locked in a prison cell.”

