'I thought I'd seen a dead body' - Mum shocked by headless mannequin in street

Unusual mannequin spotted on the floor in Lowestoft was mistaken for dead body. Picture: CLAIRE WARD CLAIRE WARD

A mother on the school run says her "heart dropped" when she came across an unusual object lying beside the road in Lowestoft, which she first mistook for a dead body.

Claire Ward, 28, was walking down Norwich Road after dropping her children off at school when she spotted the human-like figure on the floor, near the junction of Ashby Road.

"I nearly had a heart attack," she laughed. "I genuinely thought I'd seen a dead body."

It was only when she crossed the road and got closer that she realised it wasn't a body.

She said: "It also has no head and looks like it is made of polystyrene and bubble wrap."

Claire shared a picture of the headless mannequin on Facebook and it has since been causing a stir online, with many people questioning what it is and how it ended up there.

One person asked "what on earth is it", whilst others joked "only in Norwich Road".

According to comments on Facebook the figure is believed to be a puppet, but mystery surrounds how it ended up there.