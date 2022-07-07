News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Air ambulance called after woman trapped following 'accident'

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 2:36 PM July 7, 2022
The air ambulance has been called to an accident in Manningtree

The air ambulance has been called to an accident in Manningtree - Credit: Google Maps/Archant

A woman has been taken to hospital after the air ambulance was called to an accident in north Essex. 

Emergency services were called to reports of a woman trapped in Mill Lane, Manningtree, just before noon today (July 7).

An East of England Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We sent an ambulance, ambulance officer and the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance to Mill Lane after receiving reports that a woman had been injured in an accident. 

"Crews treated a female patient at the scene before transporting her by road to Colchester Hospital for further assessment and care."

A spokeswoman for the Essex County and Fire Service said: "Crews used small tools and a saw to rescue the casualty."

An Essex Police spokeswoman said that officers were assisting while a road closure was put in place.

The full extent of the incident and any injuries is not yet known. 

Manningtree News

