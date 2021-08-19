Air ambulance lands on beach amid medical incident

Published: 4:35 PM August 19, 2021

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance landed on the beach in Manningtree - Credit: Archant

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance landed on Manningtree beach after someone suffered a medical emergency.

The air ambulance was called after the person suffered an injury in High Street shortly after 2.30pm today (August 19).

The East of England Ambulance Service also sent a Hazardous Area Response Team, an ambulance and an ambulance officer to the scene.

A spokeswoman for the ambulance service confirmed one person was taken to Colchester General Hospital for further care.

It is understood Essex Fire and Rescue Service were also involved.



