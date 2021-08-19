News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Air ambulance lands on beach amid medical incident

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 4:35 PM August 19, 2021   
The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance landed on the beach in Manningtree

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance landed on the beach in Manningtree - Credit: Archant

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance landed on Manningtree beach after someone suffered a medical emergency.

The air ambulance was called after the person suffered an injury in High Street shortly after 2.30pm today (August 19).

The East of England Ambulance Service also sent a Hazardous Area Response Team, an ambulance and an ambulance officer to the scene.

A spokeswoman for the ambulance service confirmed one person was taken to Colchester General Hospital for further care.

It is understood Essex Fire and Rescue Service were also involved.


Essex and Herts Air Ambulance
East of England Ambulance Service
Manningtree News

