Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) have praised the community in an Essex town for the work they are doing to cut down on their use of single-use plastic.

The campaign to achieve 'Plastic Free Community' status was started by Manningtree resident Bekki Bibko in September 2020.

Since then Bekki has helped arrange a local litter pick in Manningtree, Mistley and Lawford and ran a 'Plastic Free Christmas' stall at the recent Manningtree Christmas Market.

After Manningtree's Plastic Free Community status was announced Bekki said: "Achieving Plastic Free Town status for Manningtree is the first step, there is still more do.

"It is really exciting that there are so many local businesses that are working to reduce their plastic consumption but unfortunately it is still almost impossible to get a plastic-free weekly shop or takeaway."

Rachel Yates, SAS Plastic Free Communities Project manager, said: "It's great to see the work that Manningtree has done to reduce the availability of avoidable plastics, raise awareness and encourage people to refill and reuse."

There are currently more than 600 communities across the UK working to reduce single-use plastic.