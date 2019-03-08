Manningtree in top ten best places to live in the east - here’s five reasons why

Manningtree won a place on the Sunday Times' list of top places to live in the east Picture: GREGG BROWN

Manningtree in Essex has been revealed as one of the Sunday Times’ best places to live in the east - here are five things that make the town so special.

We spoke to the Mayor of Manningtree, Ruth Stocks, about why she thinks the town deserves its place on the top ten list.

1. The town is full of activity - with lots to do for children Mrs Stocks said the town is a hive of activity for people of all ages with a rich array of shops, restaurants, bars and pubs as well as plenty for the kids to get up to.

“It is just such a lovely place to live,” she said. “There’s lots going on for children in the town and the library has lots of things going on in the school holidays. “We have activities on the beach, we have a sailing club which also does introductions to sailing and kayaking. “It is a very positive place and buzzing to be”

2. Wildlife

The town is set among some if the most wildlife rich landscapes in the UK, with a sprawling coastline and mudflats.

It is a stones throw from fantastic nature reserves, including the Stour Estuary and the Cattawade marshes.

If you are a birdwatcher, the area around Manningtree is one of the best in Britain.

3. Transport Links

As well as being a wonderful place to live, Manningtree has strong transport links to the rest of the country.

Sitting on the Great Eastern Main Line, the town is just an hour’s train ride from the capital.

4. Housing

Mrs Stocks said despite being a desirable place to live, housing in the area is still relatively affordable, meaning those who fly the nest can return to live in the town they grew up in.

“Housing prices are not that high compared to a lot of places locally, “she said. “You can get a starter home for around £140,000 and there is lots of building doing on around Manningtree.

“There are also some schemes on some of the housing projects for young local people that mean they can rent a house for five years while some of the money is saved for them. It means when they have been there for the five years they have a deposit to buy somewhere.”

5. The people

Above all, Mrs Stocks says it is the people of Manningtree that make the town so special.

“Everybody is extremely friendly here,” she said.

“I have lived here for seven years now and have so many lovely friends in the town.”