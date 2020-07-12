Horse box stuck under rail crossing causing traffic tail-backs
PUBLISHED: 10:52 12 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:23 12 July 2020
Archant
The horse box towed by a car was travelling under the rail bridge at Manningtree station when the top of the box became wedged beneath the bridge.
Despite efforts by the driver to free the vehicle, it was well and truly stuck – causing problems for traffic following behind.
Essex police were called to the incident on the Brantham-bound carriageway.
All traffic on the A137 is currently being directed over the railway line – there is a build up of vehicles and traffic in the area is quite slow moving at present.
