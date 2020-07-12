E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Horse box stuck under rail crossing causing traffic tail-backs

PUBLISHED: 10:52 12 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:23 12 July 2020

The road below the railway bridge in Manningtree is blocked, with traffic being diverted over the railway corssing Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

The road below the railway bridge in Manningtree is blocked, with traffic being diverted over the railway corssing Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Archant

The horse box towed by a car was travelling under the rail bridge at Manningtree station when the top of the box became wedged beneath the bridge.

Police are at the scene in Manningtree where a horse box has become stuck under a railway bridge Picture: SOPHIE BARNETTPolice are at the scene in Manningtree where a horse box has become stuck under a railway bridge Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Despite efforts by the driver to free the vehicle, it was well and truly stuck – causing problems for traffic following behind.

Essex police were called to the incident on the Brantham-bound carriageway.

All traffic on the A137 is currently being directed over the railway line – there is a build up of vehicles and traffic in the area is quite slow moving at present.

