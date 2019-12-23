E-edition Read the EADT online edition
More parking spaces created at railway station

PUBLISHED: 13:03 23 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:03 23 December 2019

Pressure on commuters at Manningtree railway station has been alleviated after temporary car parking spaces were created.

Greater Anglia has opened more than 60 temporary spaces as the building work to expand their car parks continues to disrupt commuters using the facilities.

In total 220 new spaces will be created overall and redundant buildings are being demolished to make way for 20 Blue Badge spaces.

Simone Bailey, asset management director for Greater Anglia, said: "We are making sure that the station is ready for future growth by extending the car park and we apologise for any inconvenience caused to customers while the work is ongoing."

The investment scheme is improving car parks by installing LED lights, Automatic Number Plate Recognition, CCTV, security and resurfacing.

