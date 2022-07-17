News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Manningtree regatta is back with a bang as popular mud races return

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 4:00 PM July 17, 2022
The Manningtree mud race and wrestling was a huge success, after being cancelled the last few times

The tug of war was a popular event - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Spectators were treated to a feast of sailing, mud races and fireworks at the weekend as the popular Manningtree Town Regatta returned to its traditional format for the first time since 2019. 

The Manningtree mud race and wrestling was a huge success, after being cancelled the last few times

The returning Manningtree Regatta was a huge success - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Stour Sailing Club hosted the regatta, with the event taking place from the sailing club marquee and town beach on Quay Street.

The Manningtree mud race and wrestling was a huge success, after being cancelled the last few times

Neptune was on hand to oversee the tug of war - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The much-loved regatta was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and a low-key event took place last year. 

The Manningtree mud race and wrestling was a huge success, after being cancelled the last few times

Action from the tug of war - Credit: Charlotte Bond

As well as sailing and rowing races over the two-day event, crowds were also able to enjoy the regatta fireworks lighting up the estuary from the town beach on Saturday evening. 

The Manningtree mud race and wrestling was a huge success, after being cancelled the last few times

Action from the famous mud races on Sunday - Credit: Charlotte Bond

On Sunday, the mud sports returned along with the children’s beach takeover with games, activities and the popular tug of war.  

The Manningtree mud race and wrestling was a huge success, after being cancelled the last few times

A large crowd enjoyed the weekend's sailing and events - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The mud sports included the race across the estuary and back - which received national exposure when comedian and TV presenter Griff Rhys Jones took part in the event in his ‘Search for the Mersea Native’.

The regatta has a long history with the first recorded event in 1912. 

Joe Hughs winner of the mens race with his daughter. The Manningtree mud race and wrestling was a h

Joe Hughes, winner of the men's race, with his daughter - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Stour Sailing Club (founded in 1936), became involved in organising the event during the 1930s and continues the local tradition with the support of local businesses, the local community and town and parish councils. 

The Manningtree mud race and wrestling was a huge success, after being cancelled the last few times

Action from the women's race - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Colin Garnham, commodore of the Stour Sailing Club, said: "We have had an amazing weekend in glorious weather and it has been wonderful to see so many people on the beach and the water for this year's Manningtree Town Regatta.

"The beach was packed for the mud sports and children's beach takeover on Sunday morning and we were pleased to see Neptune here overseeing the mud tug of war again.

"We would like to thank all of our sponsors and those who took part for making it a great event for everyone."

The Manningtree mud race and wrestling was a huge success, after being cancelled the last few times

Spectators enjoyed the tug of war - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The Manningtree mud race and wrestling was a huge success, after being cancelled the last few times

Tug of war competitors got stuck in - Credit: Charlotte Bond


Manningtree News

