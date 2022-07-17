Manningtree regatta is back with a bang as popular mud races return

Spectators were treated to a feast of sailing, mud races and fireworks at the weekend as the popular Manningtree Town Regatta returned to its traditional format for the first time since 2019.

The returning Manningtree Regatta was a huge success

Stour Sailing Club hosted the regatta, with the event taking place from the sailing club marquee and town beach on Quay Street.

Neptune was on hand to oversee the tug of war

The much-loved regatta was cancelled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic and a low-key event took place last year.

Action from the tug of war

As well as sailing and rowing races over the two-day event, crowds were also able to enjoy the regatta fireworks lighting up the estuary from the town beach on Saturday evening.

Action from the famous mud races on Sunday

On Sunday, the mud sports returned along with the children’s beach takeover with games, activities and the popular tug of war.

A large crowd enjoyed the weekend's sailing and events

The mud sports included the race across the estuary and back - which received national exposure when comedian and TV presenter Griff Rhys Jones took part in the event in his ‘Search for the Mersea Native’.

The regatta has a long history with the first recorded event in 1912.

Joe Hughes, winner of the men's race, with his daughter

Stour Sailing Club (founded in 1936), became involved in organising the event during the 1930s and continues the local tradition with the support of local businesses, the local community and town and parish councils.

Action from the women's race

Colin Garnham, commodore of the Stour Sailing Club, said: "We have had an amazing weekend in glorious weather and it has been wonderful to see so many people on the beach and the water for this year's Manningtree Town Regatta.

"The beach was packed for the mud sports and children's beach takeover on Sunday morning and we were pleased to see Neptune here overseeing the mud tug of war again.

"We would like to thank all of our sponsors and those who took part for making it a great event for everyone."

Spectators enjoyed the tug of war

Tug of war competitors got stuck in




