E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could new fund kick-start investment in Manningtree rail crossing?

PUBLISHED: 11:00 14 February 2020

Manningtree level crossing - one of the targets for Tendring District Council with its new infrastructure fund Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Manningtree level crossing - one of the targets for Tendring District Council with its new infrastructure fund Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A road and rail crossing in Manningtree is one of the potential projects that could receive millions thanks to a new council fund.

Deputy council leader Carlo Guglielmi Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNDeputy council leader Carlo Guglielmi Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tendring District Council's Rural and Urban Infrastructure Fund - a dedicated pot of £1.2million announced at the council's budget on February 11 - is aimed at kick-starting larger projects within the district.

Potential schemes to benefit from the fund are a much-discussed Manningtree crossing, a Thorpe-le-Soken bypass or upgrades the A120, with the fund being used to encourage other stakeholders and the government to invest as well.

Council deputy chairman Carlo Guglielmi said: "It's this kind of fund that can get the ball rolling on projects like the crossing in Manningtree.

"It's been identified as one of the worst bottlenecks for traffic in the county, but now we have the MPs, Network Rail, Greater Anglia and Babergh District Council all around the table and I believe we can get something done about this.

Tendring Council leader Neil Stock announced the fund in the council's annual budget Picture: NIGEL BROWNTendring Council leader Neil Stock announced the fund in the council's annual budget Picture: NIGEL BROWN

"We have short-term plans for the crossing, we would like to see if a traffic light system under the bridge would be an effective way to deal with congestion.

"And in the long-term, when the franchise for the rails is renewed in 2026, we want to get something like the crossing agreed with the rail companies.

You may also want to watch:

"For big schemes like these we need strong evidence and strong information before we move forward."

The £1.2m funding comes from the council's New Homes Bonus for 2019/20, a grant paid by central government to local councils where housing growth is planned or underway.

Mr Guglielmi added: "Other councils have used this bonus to prop up their budgets, but not here. We have always invested it in our community."

The new fund is based on the model of the previous Coastal Improvement and Enhancement Fund, which was set up in 2011.

The council allocated £3m to fund major sea defence works in Holland-on-Sea, which was then backed up by a further £37m from other partners and central government.

Council leader Neil Stock said: "Obviously, I want to make clear, the £1.2m in this fund will not be anywhere near enough to pay for any of those projects outright.

"But just as we did with the coastal improvement works, it could provide the seed-funding necessary not only to demonstrate our serious commitment, but also to provide the technical framework necessary for such projects to progress and succeed, and to attract the large-scale funding they will require.

"It is my hope this new fund can be used in a similar manner to kick-start a much bigger project or projects to bring about vital improvement to key infrastructure within the district."

Most Read

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Couple who fell in love at cookery school open new Suffolk pizza restaurant

Lucy and Francois Picture: Lucy's Restaurant

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard were called to Quayside in Woodbridge to help remove the two stuck cars Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Security alert at RAF Mildenhall after reports of ‘active shooter’

RAF Mildenhall was put on lockdown this evening after an incident Picture: ARCHANT

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Met Office issue snow warning for East Anglia – and Suffolk could see a wintry shower

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow in Norfolk, although forecasters say Suffolk could see a wintry shower Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Couple who fell in love at cookery school open new Suffolk pizza restaurant

Lucy and Francois Picture: Lucy's Restaurant

Flooding in Woodbridge as tidal surge hits River Deben

Suffolk police, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and the Coast Guard were called to Quayside in Woodbridge to help remove the two stuck cars Picture: CAROLINE DOCKERILL

Security alert at RAF Mildenhall after reports of ‘active shooter’

RAF Mildenhall was put on lockdown this evening after an incident Picture: ARCHANT

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

East Anglian Labour Parties opt for Sir Keir Starmer in leadership race

Emily Thornberry, Sir Kier Starmer, Lisa Nandy and Rebecca Long-Bailey before theNewsnight Labour leadership hustings. Picture: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA Wire

Lidl confirm interest in opening new store in Suffolk town

Lidl said it is interested in opening a store in Framlingham as the John Grose site remains vacant Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

SnOasis talks ‘nearing completion’ – as council gives project full support

New-look artist impression of SnOasis. Picture: ONSLOW SUFFOLK/SNOASIS

‘His general game has got to get better... He needs time’ – Lambert on Norwood

James Norwood pictured during Town's 0-0 draw at AFC Wimbledon Photo: ROSS HALLS

The time is now, Lambert standing by his man and search for a spark - talking points as Town host Burton

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town take on Burton Albion this weekend. Picture: PAGEPIX
Drive 24