Burglary at train station’s buffet is ‘kick in the teeth’, says manager

The Station Buffet at Manningtree station was broken into. Picture: CHARLOTTE SANKEY CHARLOTTE SANKEY

Hundreds of pounds and spirits have been stolen from Manningtree train station’s buffet, with the manager calling it a “further kick in the teeth”.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Station Buffet in Manningtree Railway Station was victim of a break in this week. Picture: CHARLOTTE SANKEY The Station Buffet in Manningtree Railway Station was victim of a break in this week. Picture: CHARLOTTE SANKEY

British Transport Police were called to Manningtree station at 4.49am on Tuesday morning following reports of a burglary on platform two.

Charlotte Sankey who is the manager of the station’s buffet, said: “A window was smashed sometime overnight. “They took money from the till and float box (around £250) and also bottles of spirits.

“With the cost of a new window and other damages we are looking at a loss of over £1,000.

Paul Sankey owns the Station Buffet in Manningtree Railway Station which was broken into this week. Picture: CHARLOTTE SANKEY Paul Sankey owns the Station Buffet in Manningtree Railway Station which was broken into this week. Picture: CHARLOTTE SANKEY

“This makes us feel at a loss to be honest, it’s quite clear we are already seriously struggling, as is most of the hospitality industry, so this just feels like a further kick in the teeth.”

A spokesman for British Transport Police (BTP), said: “BTP were called to Manningtree railway station at 4.49am yesterday, Tuesday November 3, following reports of a burglary at the station’s buffet on platform two.

“One man has since been arrested on suspicion of the offence, though has not yet been charged.

“Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2000080818.”