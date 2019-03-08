Thunderstorms

Manningtree station car park set for major expansion

PUBLISHED: 11:58 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:58 08 May 2019

Manningtree station car park is due to be extended. Picture: ARCHANT FILES

Manningtree station car park is due to be extended. Picture: ARCHANT FILES

Work is about to start to extend Manningtree railway station car park so it will be able to provide space for more than 800 vehicles.

The existing one-storey decked car park will be expanded sideways creating an extra 45 spaces and a boggy patch of wasteland beyond the decked car park will be drained and levelled to create 157 more spaces.

An additional 24 Blue Badge spaces will be created by demolishing redundant buildings outside the station and making better use of other land at the station.

New more energy efficient LED lighting will be installed throughout the car park as part of the project.

The work is expected to take six months to complete in a series of phases.While the work is carried out, there will be less parking available at the station.

There are currently 580 car parking spaces at the station and passengers can see the plans at the station between 4.30 and 7pm on Monday, May 13.

