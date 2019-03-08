Partly Cloudy

First look at plans for £4.2million new mobile home park

PUBLISHED: 15:35 30 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:24 30 June 2019

A map of how the new mobile home park in Mildenhall will look. Picture: WYLDECREST PARKS

A map of how the new mobile home park in Mildenhall will look. Picture: WYLDECREST PARKS

Archant

This is the first plan of what a new mobile home park in Suffolk to help solve the affordable housing crisis will look like.

Wyldecrest Parks is building a new complex of luxury mobile homes in Mildenhall. Pictured is chairman Alfie Best. Picture: WYLDECREST PARKSWyldecrest Parks is building a new complex of luxury mobile homes in Mildenhall. Pictured is chairman Alfie Best. Picture: WYLDECREST PARKS

Millionaire entrepreneur Alfie Best is bringing the first of his Wyldecrest Parks company's new Premium Developments to Mildenhall.

The homes, priced between £79,000 and £199,000, are designed to be of higher quality but be more affordable for people aged over 50 who are looking to downsize in retirement.

Now a map has been released showing what the 38 homes on the former scrapyard site close to Mildenhall town centre will look like.

Mr Best, who built a fortune of £280million from his gypsy roots, believes the mixture of one, two and three-bedroom homes will be "genuine, affordable housing".

He added: "This is the solution to affordable housing for people in this country without compromising at all on quality," he said.

Work is due to start on the site in Rookery Drove Retreat over the next four months.

The £4.2million site will include electronic gates and CCTV cameras and be completed by January next year.

