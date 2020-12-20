News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Mapped: Covid cases and infection rates by neighbourhood

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:12 AM December 20, 2020    Updated: 9:21 AM December 20, 2020
The coronavirus infection rate in Ipswich and West Suffolk has risen Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The infection rates in Suffolk and Essex neighbourhoods have been revealed - Credit: Archant

Coronavirus cases have continued to rise in Suffolk but have drastically spiked in parts of north Essex, government data has revealed.

Data in the week up to December 14 revealed that the Covid-19 infection rate in Suffolk was 136.3 cases per 100,000 people, with the figure for Essex at 464.9 in the same timeframe.

Seven-day rates are calculated by dividing the total number of cases in the past week by the area’s population, and multiplying by 100,000.

Suffolk remains in Tier 2 measures, as do the districts of Colchester, Tendring and Uttlesford - but the rest of Essex has been placed into the new Tier 4.

The government has released new data breaking down the region into postcode areas known as MSOAs.

The data has shown the seven-day infection rate has reached more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 people in one MSOA in north Essex - Hedingham, Gosfield and Greenstead Green - while the rate for Suffolk remains comparatively low.

The highest infection rate in Suffolk was reported in the MSOA for Felixstowe East after 30 new infections took the rate to 358.0 cases per 100,000 people.



Author Picture Icon
