Marching band appeals for members amidst fears of 'folding'

Stowmarket's longstanding Boys' Brigade Band is appealing for new members after fears that dwindling numbers could lead to the historic band "folding".

The band, who were formed in 1992, meet most Thursdays during term time, at 7-8pm in the Boys' Brigade Hall, in Combs Lane, Stowmarket.

The Stowmarket Boys' Brigade Band said: "Two years ago we were planning a recruitment drive as numbers were dwindling to the point that we could foresee not being able to play at events due to insufficient members.

"As older members retire and younger band members move out of the area for college and work, we need to train up the next generation of the band.

"As we emerge to the new normal we are living in, following on from the Covid pandemic, we are still short of numbers and desperately need some new people to grow the band for the future.

"We are at an edge in terms of membership and can foresee the band folding quite easily due to reducing numbers.

"This would be a terrible shame, as once gone, it’s hard to see how this part of life in Stowmarket will ever make a comeback."

Despite the name, the band is open to all genders and for all ages.

They added: "We are a fairly unique band in that we are a marching band with Drums, Bugles and Cymbals.

"We usually play at events such as Remembrance Parades, The Suffolk Show, Bury St. George’s day Parade, Stowmarket Carnival as well as some village fairs and similar.

"In a typical year we attend about 12 events and also some funerals where we play the last post."

"Despite our name, we are a mixed band and welcome experienced players and beginners from 9 to 99.

"We provide tuition in drums, bugles or cymbals, can lend you an instrument and meet most Thursdays during term time at 7-8 pm in The Boys’ Brigade Hall, Combs Lane."

If you are interested in getting involved in the band you can get in touch by emailing: stowmarketboysbrigade@yahoo.com