Truck driver in court over 146kg heroin and cocaine find at port

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A lorry driver is set to go on trial in Ipswich later this year accused of trying to smuggle heroin and cocaine worth millions of pounds into the UK through Harwich International Port.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Marcin Jadasz denies two counts of being knowingly concerned in the fraudulent evasion of prohibition on the importation of controlled drugs.

The 43-year-old, of Nysa in Poland, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court via video link from Chelmsford prison on Wednesday for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Judge Rupert Overbury said Jadasz faced charges in relation to the importation of 146 kilos of drugs.

They were discovered in a trailer by Essex Police and Border Force officers at the port on June 1. It is understood the lorry had arrived from Holland.

The trial is expected to last four to five days and is fixed to begin on November 9.

Jadasz was remanded in custody.