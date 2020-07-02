E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Truck driver in court over 146kg heroin and cocaine find at port

02 July, 2020 - 07:30
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A lorry driver is set to go on trial in Ipswich later this year accused of trying to smuggle heroin and cocaine worth

millions of pounds into the UK through Harwich International Port.

Marcin Jadasz denies two counts of being knowingly concerned in the fraudulent evasion of prohibition on the importation of controlled drugs.

The 43-year-old, of Nysa in Poland, appeared at Ipswich Crown Court via video link from Chelmsford prison on Wednesday for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

Judge Rupert Overbury said Jadasz faced charges in relation to the importation of 146 kilos of drugs.

They were discovered in a trailer by Essex Police and Border Force officers at the port on June 1. It is understood the lorry had arrived from Holland.

The trial is expected to last four to five days and is fixed to begin on November 9.

Jadasz was remanded in custody.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man in 20s dies in motorbike crash

Suffolk police closed the A143 in Stradishall this afternoon due to the accident. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man in 20s dies in motorbike crash

Suffolk police closed the A143 in Stradishall this afternoon due to the accident. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Truck driver in court over 146kg heroin and cocaine find at port

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Sheeran calls on Government to help live music industry through pandemic

Ed Sheeran performing on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury in 2017 Picture: PA

Big changes planned for Foxhall Recycling Centre unveiled

Foxhall Recycling Centre will now accept vans, trailers and trade waste alongside 10 other tips across Suffolk. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sex offender fined for breaching court order

Lee Hall was sentenced by magistrates in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Eat Suffolk Awards ceremony 2020 cancelled

Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2019. Best Pub winners -The Grundisburgh Dog Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN