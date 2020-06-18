E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Woman returns homes after ‘terrifying’ 31 days in hospital with coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 18:51 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:51 18 June 2020

Margaret Holton has praised staff at both Ipswich and Aldeburgh hospitals after contracting Covid-19 Picture: ESNEFT

A 60-year-old woman has praised “absolutely fantastic” NHS staff who helped save her life after she spent a gruelling 31 days in hospital fighting Covid-19.

Margaret, with siblings Sandra, Susan and Paul, is now back at home after suffering with coronavirus Picture: FAMILYMargaret, with siblings Sandra, Susan and Paul, is now back at home after suffering with coronavirus Picture: FAMILY

Margaret Holton, from Aldeburgh, called her doctor on April 5 after experiencing a shortness of breath.

Later that evening, she was admitted to intensive care at Ipswich Hospital.

She spent 31 days there, and said she “remembers very little” about the ordeal.

Her family, including siblings Sandra, Paul and Susan, were told to expect the worst when Ms Holton first went into hospital.

But, after spending a further three weeks at Aldeburgh Hospital, she is now on the road to recovery at home, where she lives with her sister Sandra Thomas.

When she left Aldeburgh Hospital, she was clapped out by all the staff - and her family welcomed her home by decorating her house with balloons and banners.

She is continuing her recovery by taking medication several times a day and is now able to have phone calls with the rest of her family.

Ms Holton, who works at Bagot’s Newsagent in Aldeburgh, paid tribute to the health workers at both Ipswich and Aldeburgh hospitals who cared for her as she recovered from the virus.

She said: “All the staff who cared for me are absolutely fantastic.

“I remember being in Aldeburgh Hospital the most and the staff there were just so kind to me. They kept my morale up when I kept begging to go home.”

Mrs Thomas said she is relieved her sister has returned home after a “terrifying” few weeks.

She added: “I just didn’t expect that initial call from the hospital telling me they didn’t think Margaret would make it through the night. “She didn’t have a fever but must have felt pretty poorly to call the doctor. I was terrified she wouldn’t make it.

“It’s a miracle she’s survived. She’s still very weak and she gets frustrated when she can’t do something, but it’s lovely to have her back.”

Tisha Morelos, modern matron at Aldeburgh Hospital, said: “When Margaret came to us she was immobile and poorly, so to see her getting better from Covid-19 was really great.

“It was very emotional the day she left to go home.”

