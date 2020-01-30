Girl rescued from mud by firefighters after swan slip-up

Firefighters in Colchester rescued a girl who became stuck in mud while feeding some swans.

Two crews from Colchester were called to the scene in Margaret Road, which has a footpath leading to Castle Park, at about 4.07pm today, January 30.

On arrival, crews found the girl had slipped, leaving one leg stuck up to her shin in the thick mud.

Firefighters worked to pull her to safety by 4.22pm.