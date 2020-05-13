Tributes paid to former Suffolk art teacher

Tributes have been paid to popular former art and textiles teacher Margaret Tielman-Ward, who taught in Woodbridge and Felixstowe.

Margaret Tielman-Ward was born in York in 1932 and spent much of her early life moving around the country with her family.

Eventually they settled in Suffolk with Mrs Tielman-Ward attending Northgate Grammar School and later Ipswich Art School where she received a National Diploma in Design.

It was as a teacher, however that she would make her mark.

She worked first at St Peter’s School in Felixstowe and later at Woodbridge School where she taught in the art department between 1975 and 1982,

Pupils there will remember her as Mrs Woodrow.

She was well liked at the school and her own children fondly recall their living room floor being scattered with pupils’ drawings and paintings, while she engaged in marathon marking sessions.

Her daughter, Kathy Appleby, remembers meeting people who her mother taught back in the day.

“I would hear groups of Woodbridge School pupils talking about teachers.

“They would always say they liked mum without knowing who I was,” said Mrs Appleby.

Mrs Tielman-Ward was married three times; firstly, to artist and lecturer Ian Woodrow, the father of her three children.

Her second husband was Geert Tielman a Dutch ex-merchant navy man with whom she spent time living with in the Netherlands as well as the UK and to whom she was married to until his death in 1995.

Finally, she married local stonemason John Green, who she had known at Ipswich Art School, though they later divorced.

Aside from teaching Mrs Tielman-Ward spent much of her time drawing and painting, taking inspiration from the those living around her.

Perhaps Mrs Tielman-Ward’s most memorable venture was a series of teddy bear applique kits which were commissioned by a Dutch manufacturer and which she convinced retail giant John Lewis to sell in their Oxford Street store with nothing more than a handwritten letter, some samples and one interview.

Mrs Tielman-Ward moved into Wilding Court in Woodbridge in 2004.

She died on April 22, at the age of 87, leaving behind three children and two grandchildren.