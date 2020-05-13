E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Tributes paid to former Suffolk art teacher

PUBLISHED: 15:10 13 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:49 13 May 2020

Margaret Tielman-Ward was an avid crafter Picture: SUBMITTED BY FAMILY

Margaret Tielman-Ward was an avid crafter Picture: SUBMITTED BY FAMILY

Archant

Tributes have been paid to popular former art and textiles teacher Margaret Tielman-Ward, who taught in Woodbridge and Felixstowe.

Margaret and two of her children Kathy and James Picture: SUBMITTED BY FAMILYMargaret and two of her children Kathy and James Picture: SUBMITTED BY FAMILY

Margaret Tielman-Ward was born in York in 1932 and spent much of her early life moving around the country with her family.

Eventually they settled in Suffolk with Mrs Tielman-Ward attending Northgate Grammar School and later Ipswich Art School where she received a National Diploma in Design.

It was as a teacher, however that she would make her mark.

She worked first at St Peter’s School in Felixstowe and later at Woodbridge School where she taught in the art department between 1975 and 1982,

Margaret Tielman-Ward in her later years Picture: SUBMITTED BY FAMILYMargaret Tielman-Ward in her later years Picture: SUBMITTED BY FAMILY

Pupils there will remember her as Mrs Woodrow.

She was well liked at the school and her own children fondly recall their living room floor being scattered with pupils’ drawings and paintings, while she engaged in marathon marking sessions.

Her daughter, Kathy Appleby, remembers meeting people who her mother taught back in the day.

“I would hear groups of Woodbridge School pupils talking about teachers.

Margaret and her late husband Geert Tielman Picture: SUBMITTED BY FAMILYMargaret and her late husband Geert Tielman Picture: SUBMITTED BY FAMILY

“They would always say they liked mum without knowing who I was,” said Mrs Appleby.

Mrs Tielman-Ward was married three times; firstly, to artist and lecturer Ian Woodrow, the father of her three children.

Her second husband was Geert Tielman a Dutch ex-merchant navy man with whom she spent time living with in the Netherlands as well as the UK and to whom she was married to until his death in 1995.

Finally, she married local stonemason John Green, who she had known at Ipswich Art School, though they later divorced.

Margaret Tielman-Ward in her younger years Picture: SUBMITTED BY FAMILYMargaret Tielman-Ward in her younger years Picture: SUBMITTED BY FAMILY

Aside from teaching Mrs Tielman-Ward spent much of her time drawing and painting, taking inspiration from the those living around her.

Perhaps Mrs Tielman-Ward’s most memorable venture was a series of teddy bear applique kits which were commissioned by a Dutch manufacturer and which she convinced retail giant John Lewis to sell in their Oxford Street store with nothing more than a handwritten letter, some samples and one interview.

Mrs Tielman-Ward moved into Wilding Court in Woodbridge in 2004.

She died on April 22, at the age of 87, leaving behind three children and two grandchildren.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

Chelsie Dack's parents have been informed after a body was discovered on Sizewell beach Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Date set for re-opening of Suffolk’s tips – but here are the rules you need to know

Suffolk recycling centres, like this one in Foxhall, will re-open on Thursday - but only to those who have booked appointments. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Points-per-game, weighted formula, a new idea and an undeserved reprieve - where Town would finish under five suggested formula

Ipswich Town's League One season could be ended as early as this week. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

A14 set for two months of overnight closures as resurfacing works begin

Parts of the A14 are to close for more than two months as Highways England looks to improve the carriageway Picture: GREGG BROWN

Four garden centres announce reopening across Norfolk and Suffolk

Cherry Lane is set to reopen its garden centres Picture: CHERRY LANE

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

Chelsie Dack's parents have been informed after a body was discovered on Sizewell beach Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Date set for re-opening of Suffolk’s tips – but here are the rules you need to know

Suffolk recycling centres, like this one in Foxhall, will re-open on Thursday - but only to those who have booked appointments. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Points-per-game, weighted formula, a new idea and an undeserved reprieve - where Town would finish under five suggested formula

Ipswich Town's League One season could be ended as early as this week. Picture PAGEPIX LTD

A14 set for two months of overnight closures as resurfacing works begin

Parts of the A14 are to close for more than two months as Highways England looks to improve the carriageway Picture: GREGG BROWN

Four garden centres announce reopening across Norfolk and Suffolk

Cherry Lane is set to reopen its garden centres Picture: CHERRY LANE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Act on mental health and sexual harassment, ambulance bosses told after staff deaths

The funeral of one of the ambulance workers, Luke Wright, took place in December 2019 at Breckland Crematorium, Norfolk. Photo: Archant

Coronavirus death toll reaches 300 at Ipswich and Colchester hospitals

Three more people have died in Suffolk and north Essex after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tributes paid to former Suffolk art teacher

Margaret Tielman-Ward was an avid crafter Picture: SUBMITTED BY FAMILY

Traffic chaos as Burger King and KFC drive-thrus reopen after lockdown

Queues of traffic at the Burger King Drive Thru in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The power of the sea: waves smash part of resort’s prom

Part of the promenade at Manor End, Felixstowe, snapped and lifted by the waves Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL
Drive 24