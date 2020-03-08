E-edition Read the EADT online edition
New £12million care home to open in Bury St Edmunds

PUBLISHED: 05:30 09 March 2020

A new 66-bed care home is set to open in Bury St Edmunds following a £12million investment Picture: AEDIFICA

AEDIFICA

A new 66-room care home is set to open in Bury St Edmunds, following a £12million investment from a European company.

The new Marham House Care Home in Simcoe Road is set to open in spring, bringing 66 new rooms with en suite facilities to the town.

The home will offer residential care and care to those living with dementia, as well as offering respite care to those who have recently battled an illness, or are in recovery following surgery.

Its website advertises a cinema room, in addition to a common space and dining room.

Although owned by Belgian-based Aedifica, the home will be operated by Halcyon Care Homes, which currently runs 13 homes in Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire and Devon.

Stefaan Gielens, CEO of Aedifica, said: "We are very pleased to announce that Aedifica has invested approx. £12 million in a brand-new purpose-built care home in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, comprising 66 en-suite bedrooms developed by LNT Group.

"The care home is operated by Halcyon Care Homes, marking a second collaboration between Aedifica and the established elderly care home developer and provider. Other investments will follow."

