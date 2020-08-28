Plans approved for Marham Park housing scheme

Final details for 63 homes just outside Bury St Edmunds have been granted planning permission.

The application by Orbit Homes East related to the appearance, landscaping, layout and scale for ‘parcel F’ at the Marham Park development at Fornham All Saints.

Outline planning permission for the entire strategic site comprising over 1,000 homes by multiple developers was granted in 2014.

Last week the application for parcel F was approved using council officers’ delegated powers.

The report said the proposed development “would create a well-laid out attractive scheme that respects the aspirations of the original masterplan” and complied with the relevant planning policies.

It added: “Overall, it is considered that the proposed development provides sufficient space for high quality soft landscaping that will enhance the development and improve the quality of the built environment.”

There will be 50% affordable housing on site, which meets the requirements of the development brief for Marham Park.

A separate application will deal with access to the site.