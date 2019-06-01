'Terrifying' crash caused by driver who left car on its side in middle of road

An uninsured driver caused a "terrifying" collision by abandoning his car on its side in the middle of a country road.

Marius Nazare failed to appear before Ipswich magistrates on Friday and learn his punishment for leaving a vehicle in a dangerous position, driving without insurance and driving otherwise in accordance with a provisional licence.

The 27-year-old, who had already failed to attend his conviction for the offences at the same court on May 3, rolled a Ford Focus onto its side in Wangford Road, Lakenheath, at about 2.50am on October 12 last year.

Shortly afterwards, a Renault Clio ploughed into the underside of the crashed car, causing irreparable damage and leaving the female driver off work, without pay, for six weeks through injury.

Waseem Raja, prosecuting, told the court: "The vehicle was left in such a position, on a single carriageway road with blind spots, that it put other motorists at risk.

"The driver had lost control and rolled the vehicle, leaving it blocking the carriageway.

"He and a passenger left the vehicle and the scene.

"He gave no advanced warning to other motorists; he drove without insurance, and otherwise in accordance with a licence by not displaying L-plates and, we suspect, not properly supervised.

"Unfortunately, another motorist happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"She had dipped the beam of her headlights for an oncoming vehicle before colliding with the underside of the abandoned car."

Following his arrest, Nazare admitted being the driver and claimed to have collided with a verge while trying to avoid an oncoming vehicle.

The other driver, whose foot was broken in four places, had to pay for recovery of her vehicle and is now to afraid to drive at night.

Reading from a statement, Mr Raja said: "She's angry to think how close she could have been to death and how Mr Nazare appeared not to care."

Magistrates said they were amazed the driver escaped without more serious injury as a result of the crash, which they agreed must have been "terrifying".

Nazare, from St Edmunds Road, Feltwell, was banned from driving for three years, handed six points on his licence and ordered to pay the court £2,226 in fines and costs.