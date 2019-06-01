Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

'Terrifying' crash caused by driver who left car on its side in middle of road

01 June, 2019 - 06:00
The crash happened in Wangford Road, Lakenheath Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

The crash happened in Wangford Road, Lakenheath Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Archant

An uninsured driver caused a "terrifying" collision by abandoning his car on its side in the middle of a country road.

Marius Nazare failed to appear before Ipswich magistrates on Friday and learn his punishment for leaving a vehicle in a dangerous position, driving without insurance and driving otherwise in accordance with a provisional licence.

The 27-year-old, who had already failed to attend his conviction for the offences at the same court on May 3, rolled a Ford Focus onto its side in Wangford Road, Lakenheath, at about 2.50am on October 12 last year.

Shortly afterwards, a Renault Clio ploughed into the underside of the crashed car, causing irreparable damage and leaving the female driver off work, without pay, for six weeks through injury.

Waseem Raja, prosecuting, told the court: "The vehicle was left in such a position, on a single carriageway road with blind spots, that it put other motorists at risk.

"The driver had lost control and rolled the vehicle, leaving it blocking the carriageway.

"He and a passenger left the vehicle and the scene.

You may also want to watch:

"He gave no advanced warning to other motorists; he drove without insurance, and otherwise in accordance with a licence by not displaying L-plates and, we suspect, not properly supervised.

"Unfortunately, another motorist happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"She had dipped the beam of her headlights for an oncoming vehicle before colliding with the underside of the abandoned car."

Following his arrest, Nazare admitted being the driver and claimed to have collided with a verge while trying to avoid an oncoming vehicle.

The other driver, whose foot was broken in four places, had to pay for recovery of her vehicle and is now to afraid to drive at night.

Reading from a statement, Mr Raja said: "She's angry to think how close she could have been to death and how Mr Nazare appeared not to care."

Magistrates said they were amazed the driver escaped without more serious injury as a result of the crash, which they agreed must have been "terrifying".

Nazare, from St Edmunds Road, Feltwell, was banned from driving for three years, handed six points on his licence and ordered to pay the court £2,226 in fines and costs.

Most Read

Norwood agrees Ipswich deal with move for 32-goal Tranmere striker close to completion

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norwood agrees Ipswich deal with move for 32-goal Tranmere striker close to completion

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA

More than 100 jobs to go at Suffolk factory

The Bosch Lawn & Garden factory in Stowmarket in 2014. Bosch has announced manufacturing is to end and production instead move to Hungary, with dozens of jobs to be lost in Suffolk. . Arno van der Kloot (manufacturing operations director)(left) and Peter Fouquet (head of Bosch UK).

Ipswich Town could be set for £1m+ windfall if Matt Clarke joins Brighton

Matt Clarke was Portsmouth's star man this season as they won the Checkatrade Trophy and finished fourth in league One. Photo: PA

Queues on A12 after driver ditches caravan

A caravan was abandonded by one driver on the A12 near Colchester on Bank Holiday Monday Picture: JON MCDONALD

League One line-up confirmed: A look at mileage, early odds, star men and some familiar faces

Sunderland's Lee Cattermole (left) appears dejected after yesterday's League One Play-Off Final defeat to Charlton. Photo: PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘The problem has not gone away’ - Hundreds still living at holiday park unlawfully

Alan Forward, owner of Stonham Barns Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Terrifying’ crash caused by driver who left car on its side in middle of road

The crash happened in Wangford Road, Lakenheath Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Don Topley: Happy memories of the time I helped Zimbabwe beat England in the World Cup

England's Ben Stokes celebrates the catch of South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo during the ICC Cricket World Cup group stage match at The Oval, London on Thursday. Photo: PA

Dealing with crosses, getting down low and throwing it over the halfway line - the lowdown on new Ipswich keeper Holy

Tomas Holy will join Ipswich Town when his Gillingham contract ends. Picture: PA/ITFC

Primary school appoints fourth headteacher in two years following sudden resignation

Langer Primary Academy in Felixstowe has appointed its fourth headteacher in two years Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists