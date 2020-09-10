E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Drink-drive carer caught five times the limit in car with ‘cling film’ window

PUBLISHED: 16:30 10 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:38 10 September 2020

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team posted photos of Mariusz Kawanski's car and breathalyser reading on Twitter Picture: @NSRAPT/TWITTER

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team posted photos of Mariusz Kawanski's car and breathalyser reading on Twitter Picture: @NSRAPT/TWITTER

NSRAPT/Twitter

A care worker caught driving a car with a cling film window and a worn tyre – while almost five times the alcohol limit – has been handed a suspended jail term.

Mariusz Kawanski was pulled over in Sicklesmere Road, Bury St Edmunds, following reports of a Honda CR-V being driven erratically at about 7.25pm on Tuesday.

The 52-year-old appeared in custody at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court the following day to admit drink-driving, failing to maintain the condition of a car window and using a tyre with an exposed cord.

Prosecutor Colette Harper said Kawanski’s car was seen veering across the A134 at Bradfield Combust and nearly colliding with oncoming vehicles on the approach to Bury St Edmunds.

Sergeant Scott Lee-Amies picked up the Honda’s trail and observed Kawanski navigate a roundabout without indicating, stop for no reason and set off again at speeds of 5-15mph.

Kawanski was pulled over outside the Macebearer pub, where Sgt Lee-Amies detected the smell of alcohol and noted the condition of the car.

Kawanski, who was convicted of failing to provide a sample of breath for analysis in 2007, this time agreed to the procedure and was found to have 164 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit being 35mcg.

In interview, Kawanski said he had drunk one beer and a medium whisky on an empty stomach before driving to work a night shift at a care home in Bury St Edmunds.

Duty solicitor Jeremy Kendall said Kawanski had been among essential workers being applauded across the country in recent months for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

He said Kawanski, of Montfort Court, Haverhill, should have chosen to stay at home, but not wanting to let his employer down, had driven to work after accepting the shift.

Mr Kendall said Kawanski had patched up the window ahead of getting it fixed this Friday.

He said Kawanski was capable of carrying out unpaid work as part of a suspended sentence.

Magistrates said the drink-driving offence warranted custody, but chose to suspend a 16-week sentence for two years.

He was banned from driving for three years, ordered to complete 120 hours of unpaid work and fined £600 for the defective tyre and taped-up window.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public may be told to stay home during night time hours as the government considers bringing in a curfew Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Suffolk school to close as FIVE members of staff test positive for Covid

Samuel Ward Academy, in Haverhill, will not open on Monday after five teachers tested positive for coronavirus Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Government considering nationwide 10pm curfew

The public may be told to stay home during night time hours as the government considers bringing in a curfew Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

90 school pupils told to self-isolate as eight staff members catch coronavirus

Eight staff members have tested positive for Covid-19 at Samuel Ward Academy in Haverhill. Headteacher Andy Hunter. Pictures: ARCHANT/SAMUEL WARD ACADEMY

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Second worker at Ipswich B&M store tests positive for coronavirus while on leave

The B&M store in Felixstowe Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Drink-drive carer caught five times the limit in car with ‘cling film’ window

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team posted photos of Mariusz Kawanski's car and breathalyser reading on Twitter Picture: @NSRAPT/TWITTER

Northern section of East Suffolk line closed for a week at end of October

East Suffolk Line trains from Ipswich will only travel as far as Saxmundham for a week at the end of October. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk only getting 1 in 6 pneumonia vaccines needed amid global shortage

Pneumonia and Covid-19 symptoms can be similar, but the pneumonia jabs do not vaccinate against coronavirus. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO

New road opened in Ipswich named after ‘forgotten’ Czech poet

Czech ambassador Libor Secka, Ipswich Deputy Mayor Jane Riley, and councillor Martin Cook at the naming of Ivan Blatny Close on the Ribbans Park development in Ipswich. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND