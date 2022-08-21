'Proud moment': Non-league stalwart on 450th appearance

Mark 'Bushi' Storey made his 450th appearance for Henley Athletic FC this weekend. - Credit: Amy Gilson Photo and Video

A Suffolk non-league stalwart has spoken of his pride after notching up his 450th appearance in a victory this weekend.

Mark 'Bushi' Storey – who has been at Henley Athletic since he was 16 – made the milestone appearance for the club in a 2-1 away win against Halesworth Town.

The 33-year-old defender said "it was a proud moment" as he led his side out in their opening game of the season.

Looking back at the come from-behind victory Mark said: “There was a good buzz around the squad, but we started a bit off the pace.

“We grew into the game and deserved the win really. It’s always sweet getting a late winner after you go behind.

“On a personal level it’s really good to get the win,, especially at such a tough place. I'm a bit sore today but it’s a proud moment.

“After the game, there was a really good buzz going around the squad – you realise after the game how much you still love it.

“The fitness is definitely still there so I’m looking forward to another long season and I’m pretty positive I’ll get to the 500 at least."