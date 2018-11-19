Motorist faces trial over alleged dangerous driving collision on A14

The collision happened on the slip road onto the westbound A14 at junction 42 Picture: JAMES BASS (C) Archant Norfolk 2016

A motorist has denied deliberately colliding with another road user on an A14 slip road.

Mark Collins appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Monday and elected to face trial at crown court for alleged dangerous driving near Bury St Edmunds at about 4pm on June 1.

Collins, 43, of Walcott Road, Bacton, Norfolk, is accused of trying to encourage the driver of a Renault Laguna to speed up by flashing the headlights of his Land Rover Discovery and driving close to the rear of the other vehicle, leading the other driver to “dab his brakes”. He is then alleged to have overtaken and returned sharply to the nearside as both vehicles approached the top of the slip road onto the A14 at junction 42 on the west side of Bury St Edmunds.

The prosecution alleges he deliberately collided with the front offside of the Renault and pushed the vehicle towards the nearside verge.

Collins was granted unconditional bail until December 17 at crown court.