'Horrific' paedophile couple who filmed baby abuse jailed for more than 21 years

Jessica Fry and Mark Gable have been jailed for more than 21 years following a string of child sex abuse videos Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A couple found to be sexually abusing children - including a baby - in a series of pictures and videos have been jailed for more than 21 years.

Officers arrested Mark Gable and his girlfriend Jessica Fry, 27, after discovering several videos and images of Gable abusing the children during a search of his home.

They later discovered Fry had filmed the videos, including one that involved Gable sexually assaulting a baby.

It is believed the offences took place between 2017 and 2019.

Following their investigation, the pair were both charged and appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on September 2, where they pleaded guilty to a string of offences.

Gable, 33, of Edward Paxman Gardens in Colchester admitted three counts of assault by penetration of a child, one count of sexual assault of a child, four counts of taking indecent images of children and three counts of making indecent images of children.

Partner Fry, also of Edward Paxman Gardens, admitted to one count of assault by penetration of a child, one count of sexual assault of a child, three counts of taking indecent images of children and two counts of distributing indecent images of children.

Appearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday, December 13, Gable was jailed for 11 and a half years, followed by a further eight on licence. Fry was sentenced to 10 years for her role.

Both will appear on the sex offenders register for life, while Gable will have to serve two thirds of his sentence before being considered for release after being deemed a dangerous offender.

Detective constable Jeanine Atkins-Calver described their crimes as "horrific".

DC Atkins-Calver added: "Mark Gable and Jessica Fry are dangerous and methodical paedophiles.

"Gable and Fry worked together to not only abuse very young children, but also documented that abuse for their own gratification.

"Their crimes are horrific. To subject anyone to sexual abuse is abhorrent but when that victim is so young it is unimaginable.

"They are a danger to the public and I am pleased they both now face a significant time behind bars."

Detective inspector Lisa Norcott, also from the North Child Abuse Investigation Team, said: "I would like to thank the families of the children involved and the strength they have shown throughout this distressing investigation.

"I would also like to praise the tenacity of the POLIT officer DC Rob Armstrong and the hard work from DC Atkins-Calver and DC Carley Parodi from the North CAIT team for their diligence in ensuring that both suspects had no choice but to plead guilty and in turn ensure that the suspects could not have access to other small children."