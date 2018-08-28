Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Fraudster secretly stole thousands from girlfriend and left her suicidal

PUBLISHED: 15:23 28 January 2019 | UPDATED: 15:39 28 January 2019

Mark Grace stole thousands from girlfriend Charlotte Sharpe. Photo Charlotte Sharpe.

Mark Grace stole thousands from girlfriend Charlotte Sharpe. Photo Charlotte Sharpe.

Archant

A woman has hit out at her ex-boyfriend who secretly stole thousands and pushed her to the brink of suicide.

Mark Grace stole thousands from girlfriend Charlotte Sharpe. Photo Charlotte Sharpe.Mark Grace stole thousands from girlfriend Charlotte Sharpe. Photo Charlotte Sharpe.

In December last year Mark Grace, of Corton Road in Lowestoft, was sentenced to six years in prison after being found guilty of offences of fraud and theft.

Between August 2016 and November 2018 he stole more than £40,000 from multiple victims he met through social media and dating apps.

Charlotte Sharpe, a 26-year-old hairdresser from King’s Lynn, was one of his first victims after meeting in 2014.

She said: “I met him on the Plenty of Fish dating app and we were together for about four months.

Mark Grace, from Lowestoft, has been jailed for six years. Photo: Norfolk Constabluary.Mark Grace, from Lowestoft, has been jailed for six years. Photo: Norfolk Constabluary.

“He was an attractive man, seemed nice and was eager to meet. We went on a few dates and then started dating.”

Ms Sharpe describes their relationship as “normal” and said Grace provided strong support following her grandfather’s death and her own health battles.

However, all was not as it seemed.

She said: “I took out two phone contracts for him under the promise he would pay them back.

“He then asked for me to take out a loan but I said ‘no.’ He said he was starting a business – which is what he said to the other girls.”

After Ms Sharpe refused to take out a loan, Grace went quiet and dropped out of the picture.

“I tried to contact him through Facebook, I tried calling him, but he blocked me on everything”, said Ms Sharpe.

It was at this point the hairdresser began receiving letters demanding payments for loans she had no knowledge of.

Along with the two phone contracts, Grace had taken out a number of payday loans in Ms Sharpe’s name, costing more than £6,000 in total.

She said: “It was very scary as I then found out how much he had taken out in my name without me knowing and without my permission.

“It was very frightening – I tried to cope with covering my own bills.

“It was absolutely awful; I just crumbled, got very badly depressed and planned to kill myself.”

Ms Sharpe was subsequently put in touch with The Fermoy Unit – a nearby inpatient and crisis home treatment service.

She would visit the unit three days a week and slowly began rebuilding her life.

With help from the StepChange Debt Charity, she began paying back the money - £100 each month for four years.

Having previously been told the issue was a civil matter, Ms Sharpe was surprised to receive a call from the police on the day of her final payment.

They explained Grace had continued on his path of deceit and stolen thousands from more women in the following years.

Ms Sharpe said: “I just said ‘you could have called sooner’.”

Last year as she gave evidence in court she was left appalled by the scale of her ex-boyfriend’s lies.

Grace repeatedly convinced women to take out loans and credit for him – promising he would pay them back.

But once he received the money he would end the relationships and leave his victims to pay off the debts.

Ms Sharpe said: “I got off easier than some of the other girls – it was £20,000 for them.

“He was using emotional blackmail, tugging at the heart strings telling us he needed the money for solicitors to help see his son.

“I think he could have got longer; especially with the amount of money he stole from those girls.”

Following Grace’s conviction, the money stolen from Ms Sharpe will be returned to her.

However, she continues to struggle with the consequences of the crime as her attempts to take out a mortgage are repeatedly thwarted by her credit rating.

Ms Sharpe added: “I am still struggling because my credit rating is shot to pieces.

“I feel stupid; I was four months into a relationship I thought was genuine.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Fuller Flavour: New rules for Norwich clash are a step too far

Town fans cheering the Blues on at Villa Park. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Heavy snow could hit region – with up to 10cm in places

Ipswich Waterfront during the 'Beast from the East' last year. Heavy snow could hit Suffolk and north Essex on Tuesday Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Road re-opened after Tesco lorry which attempted three-point-turn got stuck in the mud

The Tesco lorry became stuck on the B1119 near Saxmundham after trying to do a three-point-turn. Picture: LUKE BARKER

Fraudster secretly stole thousands from girlfriend and left her suicidal

Mark Grace stole thousands from girlfriend Charlotte Sharpe. Photo Charlotte Sharpe.

Most Read

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Fuller Flavour: New rules for Norwich clash are a step too far

Town fans cheering the Blues on at Villa Park. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Heavy snow could hit region – with up to 10cm in places

Ipswich Waterfront during the 'Beast from the East' last year. Heavy snow could hit Suffolk and north Essex on Tuesday Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Road re-opened after Tesco lorry which attempted three-point-turn got stuck in the mud

The Tesco lorry became stuck on the B1119 near Saxmundham after trying to do a three-point-turn. Picture: LUKE BARKER

Fraudster secretly stole thousands from girlfriend and left her suicidal

Mark Grace stole thousands from girlfriend Charlotte Sharpe. Photo Charlotte Sharpe.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Train fault causes delays on lines to Ipswich, Norwich, Braintree and Clacton

Ipswich Railway Station

Where to celebrate the Chinese New Year

Celebrations of Chinese New Year on the Cornhill last year. Picture: ARCHANT

Former Ipswich boss Keane set for Portman Road dugout return after taking Forest assistant job

Roy Keane is the new assistant manager of Nottingham Forest. Picture: NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Why more kids should try motocross by Jake Nicholls

Jake Nicholls

WATCH: Three amazing stories of how young people with depression, dyslexia and drug addiction succeeded against all odds

Annabelle, who features in the Inspire Suffolk film Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists