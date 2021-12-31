BBC Radio Suffolk presenter Mark Murphy made an MBE in New Year Honours

BBC Radio Suffolk's Mark Murphy created Suffolk Day in 2017. He has been made an MBE for his services to radio and the community in Suffolk. - Credit: Archant

Radio presenter Mark Murphy says he is "truly stunned" to be made an MBE in the New Year Honours list.

Mark, who presents BBC Radio Suffolk's breakfast show, has been recognised for his services to radio and the community in Suffolk.

It follows years of campaigning in the county, including the Don't be a Tosser campaign launched in 2008 to tackle littering, and the Bin a Blade knife crime initiative which has seen 20,000 blades disposed of in the last decade. He has also championed the county, creating Suffolk Day in 2017.

Mark Murphy launching the Don't Be a Tosser campaign in 2008 with the then leader of Suffolk County Council, Jeremy Pembroke (left) and David Barker, chair of Creating the Greenest County - Credit: Archant

Mark, 57, said: "To be honest I’m truly stunned to receive it and it all seems rather surreal at the moment.

"I am of course thrilled and honoured too but when the letter arrived a few weeks ago you could have literally knocked me over with a feather. I never in a million years expected it, it’s been a hard secret to keep.

"I’d like to thank everyone who I’ve worked with over my 30-plus years at BBC Radio Suffolk and to everyone who’s tuned in during that time. I couldn’t have achieved anything without their help and support. I’d especially like to thank those who felt I was worthy of a nomination.

"Our anti-litter campaign Don’t be a Tosser and our anti-knife crime campaign Bin a Blade which saw a permanent knife amnesty set up in Suffolk are two of the things I’m most proud of.

"Creating Suffolk Day has been another highlight and helping to save our hedgehogs with our Whole Hog campaign another.

"I was born in Suffolk, I’ve lived here all my life and I’m passionate about trying to help make it an even better place to live. It’s a wonderful community here and I’m so proud to serve it. There’s still more to come, I’m not planning to hang up my microphone just yet! I just wish my mum and dad were around to see that their little boy did okay in the end."

Mark Murphy at one of the Bin a Blade sites in 2012, with the then Chief Constable Simon Ash, and Holly Watson. - Credit: Archant

Other initiatives launched by Mark include Planet Suffolk, which has support from local groups and young people keen to play their part in helping the environment.

He worked with Suffolk County Council and Suffolk Constabulary to create the ‘Think Bike’ campaign in 2014, making roads safer for motorcyclists, and has been at the forefront of the Covid pandemic response - delivering trusted news, linking community groups and telling positive community stories.

