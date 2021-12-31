News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

BBC Radio Suffolk presenter Mark Murphy made an MBE in New Year Honours

Author Picture Icon

Brad Jones

Published: 10:30 PM December 31, 2021
BBC Radio Suffolk's Mark Murphy is gearing uo for Suffolk Day 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

BBC Radio Suffolk's Mark Murphy created Suffolk Day in 2017. He has been made an MBE for his services to radio and the community in Suffolk. - Credit: Archant

Radio presenter Mark Murphy says he is "truly stunned" to be made an MBE in the New Year Honours list.

Mark, who presents BBC Radio Suffolk's breakfast show, has been recognised for his services to radio and the community in Suffolk.

It follows years of campaigning in the county, including the Don't be a Tosser campaign launched in 2008 to tackle littering, and the Bin a Blade knife crime initiative which has seen 20,000 blades disposed of in the last decade. He has also championed the county, creating Suffolk Day in 2017.

EADTL-R: Jeremy Pembroke (leader of Suffolk County Council), Mark Murphy of BBC Radio Suffolk a

Mark Murphy launching the Don't Be a Tosser campaign in 2008 with the then leader of Suffolk County Council, Jeremy Pembroke (left) and David Barker, chair of Creating the Greenest County - Credit: Archant

Mark, 57, said: "To be honest I’m truly stunned to receive it and it all seems rather surreal at the moment.

"I am of course thrilled and honoured too but when the letter arrived a few weeks ago you could have literally knocked me over with a feather. I never in a million years expected it, it’s been a hard secret to keep.  

"I’d like to thank everyone who I’ve worked with over my 30-plus years at BBC Radio Suffolk and to everyone who’s tuned in during that time. I couldn’t have achieved anything without their help and support. I’d especially like to thank those who felt I was worthy of a nomination.

"Our anti-litter campaign Don’t be a Tosser and our anti-knife crime campaign Bin a Blade which saw a permanent knife amnesty set up in Suffolk are two of the things I’m most proud of.

"Creating Suffolk Day has been another highlight and helping to save our hedgehogs with our Whole Hog campaign another.

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman dies following medical emergency on A12
  2. 2 Major changes ahead for household bin collections in Suffolk
  3. 3 Suffolk restaurant boss demands support from government
  1. 4 Mid Suffolk hits record high as Covid cases increase across county
  2. 5 Ipswich Town 2021 Awards: Marking the highs and lows of a crazy year
  3. 6 Firefighters to 'remain throughout the night' to battle large industrial unit blaze
  4. 7 CCTV released as woman left with life-changing injuries after assault
  5. 8 Bicycle bus four metres long could transport children to school
  6. 9 White nosed dolphins seen off East Anglia
  7. 10 Ipswich man, 26, arrested on suspicion of rape in Essex

"I was born in Suffolk, I’ve lived here all my life and I’m passionate about trying to help make it an even better place to live. It’s a wonderful community here and I’m so proud to serve it. There’s still more to come, I’m not planning to hang up my microphone just yet! I just wish my mum and dad were around to see that their little boy did okay in the end."

Chief Constable Ash, Holly Watson and BBC Suffolk’s Mark Murphy at the Ipswich amnesty bin

Mark Murphy at one of the Bin a Blade sites in 2012, with the then Chief Constable Simon Ash, and Holly Watson. - Credit: Archant

Other initiatives launched by Mark include Planet Suffolk, which has support from local groups and young people keen to play their part in helping the environment.

He worked with Suffolk County Council and Suffolk Constabulary to create the ‘Think Bike’ campaign in 2014, making roads safer for motorcyclists, and has been at the forefront of the Covid pandemic response - delivering trusted news, linking community groups and telling positive community stories.

Mark Murphy with (Name to Come) launching the Don't Be A Tosser campaign

Mark Murphy launched the Don't Be A Tosser campaign in 2008 - Credit: Archant


Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Shrubland Hall as it stood in December 2021 was a far cry from its glory days of the past

Investigations

'A terrific disappointment': What next for now-derelict Shrubland Hall?

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Lateral flow Covid tests have proved popular as people test before Christmas and New Year's celebrations

Coronavirus

What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
James Norwood fires home to give Town the lead.

Ipswich Town vs Wycombe Wanderers

Matchday Recap: Three points as Town beat Chairboys

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Archie Tyler Matthews was born at Ipswich Hospital on Christmas Day 2021

Ipswich Hospital

New parents 'so in love' with 'amazing' Christmas Day arrival Archie

Suzanne Day

Author Picture Icon