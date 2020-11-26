Man knocked ex-girlfriend out with a punch after she put him in a headlock

A former soldier from Colchester pushed his former girlfriend into the road and knocked her out with a punch after she slapped him in the face and put him in a headlock, a court has heard.

Mark Tyrell-Hallam had come across the woman outside The Attic nightclub in Colchester High Street in the early hours of December 27 and there had been an exchange between them, Ipswich Crown Court was told.

She had then slapped or punched Tyrell-Hallam and placed him in a headlock.

When he managed to break away, he had pushed her roughly on to the road.

He had then punched her once to the head while she was lying in the road, causing her to lose consciousness.

She was taken to Colchester Hospital and was found to have a fracture to a bone in her hand, which required surgery.

Tyrell-Hallam, 22, of Greenstead Road, Colchester admitted assault causing actual bodily harm and was given an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He was also ordered to take part in a building better relationships course and was banned from contacting his former partner for five years.

Stephen Page, for Tyrell-Hallam, said his client had found it difficult to adjust to life outside the army following his discharge.

He said he realised that what he did was completely wrong, although there had been some provocation from his former partner.