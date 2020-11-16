Man, 52, found with 10,000 indecent images of children

A Leiston man who was found in possession of more than 10,000 indecent images of children after police executed a warrant at his home has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday (November 16) was 52-year-old Mark Watling, of, Adrian Close, Leiston.

At an earlier hearing, he admitted one offence of making indecent images of children and three of possessing indecent photographs of children.

He was given a ten-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to do 160 hours unpaid work, as well as pay £500 costs.

He was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for ten years and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for the same period.

John Fairhead, prosecuting, said the offences came to light after police acted on information from Microsoft regarding an indecent image connected to Watling’s IP address.

Police subsequently executed a warrant at Watling’s home on July 10, 2019 and seized a number of electrical devices.

When they were analysed, 169 images and seven videos in the most serious level A category were discovered, as well as 372 images and eight videos in category B and 10,000 images and 19 videos in category C.