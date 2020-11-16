E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man, 52, found with 10,000 indecent images of children

PUBLISHED: 05:45 17 November 2020

Mark Watling, of Leiston, was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mark Watling, of Leiston, was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

A Leiston man who was found in possession of more than 10,000 indecent images of children after police executed a warrant at his home has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday (November 16) was 52-year-old Mark Watling, of, Adrian Close, Leiston.

At an earlier hearing, he admitted one offence of making indecent images of children and three of possessing indecent photographs of children.

He was given a ten-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and ordered to do 160 hours unpaid work, as well as pay £500 costs.

He was also made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for ten years and ordered to sign the sex offenders’ register for the same period.

John Fairhead, prosecuting, said the offences came to light after police acted on information from Microsoft regarding an indecent image connected to Watling’s IP address.

Police subsequently executed a warrant at Watling’s home on July 10, 2019 and seized a number of electrical devices.

When they were analysed, 169 images and seven videos in the most serious level A category were discovered, as well as 372 images and eight videos in category B and 10,000 images and 19 videos in category C.

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

