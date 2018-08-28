Sunday shoppers can enjoy festive market in December

Bury St Edmunds Market. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Sunday shoppers will be able to enjoy the festive atmosphere of Bury St Edmunds market for four weekends in December.

Market traders will be trading on the Sunday as well as their regular Saturdays and Wednesdays in the lead up to Christmas. There will be festive music as well as a mix of market regulars, Christmas themed stalls and gift ideas, plus lots of food stalls.

The first Sunday market takes place on December 2, from 10am to 4pm while the following Sunday, December 9, will also see the monthly farmer’s market on The Traverse.

Susan Glossop, St Edmundsbury Borough Council’s cabinet member for Planning and Growth, said: “We know from our car parks that Bury St Edmunds is bustling whenever a town centre event is on. That includes our Saturday market where people come to enjoy a day off work at the weekend, spending their time and money not only on the market stalls, but also in our many shops, cafes and restaurants as well as the scenery of our beautiful Abbey Gardens.

“Now in the run up to Christmas, weekend shoppers will have the choice of Saturday and Sunday to come to the market, support our local retailers at one of their most important times of the year and to relax in one of the pubs restaurants or coffee houses for a meal or a drink.”