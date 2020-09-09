E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Market towns’ vision for the future after influence of Covid -19 measures

PUBLISHED: 13:18 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:18 09 September 2020

Market Hill in Sudbury. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Market Hill in Sudbury. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

The Sudbury Vision town centre programme is in the next phase of its remodelling of Market Hill and is seeking the public’s views.

Michael Holt, BDC cabinet member for economic growth and chair of the Sudbury Steering Group. Picture: FILE/PAUL NIXONMichael Holt, BDC cabinet member for economic growth and chair of the Sudbury Steering Group. Picture: FILE/PAUL NIXON

The Sudbury Vision town centre programme is in the next phase of its remodelling of Market Hill.

Babergh District Council (BDC), in collaboration with Suffolk County Council (SCC), is seeking the views of stakeholders including businesses, taxi firms and disability access groups on its plans for the future.

Residents of the town will be invited to have their say in the autumn after 800 people within the community took part in the public exhibition ‘What Next for Sudbury’ in January, giving their views on a range of matters.

These included proposals to relocate the Hamilton Road bus station to an on-street facility and redesigning Market Hill to help boost visitor numbers to Sudbury as a connected, cleaner and greener town.

Michael Holt, BDC cabinet member for economic growth and chair of the Sudbury Steering Group, said: “Although the current changes to Market Hill that have been put in place by Sudbury Town Council have been driven by Covid-19 and social distancing measures to keep shoppers safe, they have, perhaps, given us a chance to see what sort of affect any future remodelling may have on the area.

“While we have been working closely with Sudbury Town Council to monitor and support the town’s recovery, now is the time to build upon the first round of engagement in January to collate feedback and views of local businesses on our longer term plans for a thriving and sustainable town centre, with Market Hill at its heart.”

Andrew Reid, SCC’s cabinet member for Highways, Transport and Rural Affairs said: “Any opportunity to listen to the views of local businesses is very important if town regeneration plans, or related highways improvements, are to be ultimately successful. The feedback from this upcoming round of consultation, alongside the wider public consultation from residents later this year, is an important milestone.

“I hope that as many people as possible use this opportunity to help make Market Hill and Sudbury regeneration a success.”

Sudbury Town Centre manager Rachel Price said: “There are a multitude of factors affecting local businesses at this time, despite the incredibly difficult circumstances, businesses have been working hard to stay connected with loyal customers and attract new ones - and in turn there has been a renewed commitment to support local.

“The market has continued to be a central focus attracting both local loyal shoppers and visitors from further afield – we are after all an ancient market town and this provision is central to our town’s character.

“It is vital that we continue to keep Sudbury vibrant, by promoting our unique heritage, independent business and beautiful green spaces, offering a range of tools to enable visitors to explore Sudbury as well as hosting activities to attract more people to Market Hill and the surrounding area.”

Businesses and stakeholders can submit their feedback by clicking here.

The next Sudbury Vision board meeting will be held virtually on Monday September 28.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times.

