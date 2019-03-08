Man punched in face in Stowmarket attack

The incident took place in Market Place, Stowmarket. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY Archant

A Saturday night assault has led to a police appeal after a man was punched in the face in Stowmarket.

The assault happened in Market Place in the town, between 2.15am and 2.25am on Sunday, March 31.

The victim, a man believed to be aged in his 20s or 30s, appears to have been punched in the face and stomach.

The assault was captured on CCTV and police are hoping the public can help trace the victim of the assault.

A 20-year-old man was arrested by Suffolk Constabulary on suspicion of assault in connection to the incident, but police investigations are ongoing.

He was taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre, questioned and released under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Stowmarket police on 101, quoting reference 37/18016/19 or you can provide an online update via the force website.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.