Guidance for those buying groceries from markets during coronavirus crisis

The provisions markets are open to sell food during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: MARIAM GHAEMI MARIAM GHAEMIt

Provisions markets in West Suffolk remain open, but will only be selling food following Government instructions over coronavirus.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The markets in Bury St Edmunds , Newmarket, Brandon, Haverhill and Mildenhall have joined others across the country to become food only, with well-spaced out stalls and signs reminding shoppers to observe social distancing.

Market stalls which offer essential retail products such as groceries are classed as an essential service.

Yesterday Bury St Edmunds market operated in a new format, following the same restrictions being put in place in Newmarket on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for West Suffolk Council, which operates the markets, said footfall was considerably reduced, indicating that shoppers were heeding advice only to leave home for essentials, and the two-metre rule was observed.

Customers expressed their appreciation that they could come out and shop safely, she said.

MORE: Which shops are open in Suffolk?

West Suffolk Council asked shoppers:

•after purchasing your goods, leave as quickly as possible;

•although you are in the open air please follow the social distancing two-metre rule especially if queuing;

•if stallholders have card payment facilities please use them;

•if coming to the market check to see if your neighbours need anything.

The council spokeswoman said: “Markets are a vital part of the local food supply chain. Fruit and vegetable stalls offer produce from local growers and prevent seasonal produce going to waste in the ground. Locally raised meat and fresh caught fish is also available.”

Eight weekly markets are held in West Suffolk: on Wednesdays and Saturdays in Bury St Edmunds, on Tuesdays and Saturdays in Newmarket, on Fridays and Saturdays in Haverhill, on Thursdays and Saturdays in Brandon and on Fridays in Mildenhall.

For more information about the markets see here or email here.

•Join our Facebook group to stay up to date with coronavirus news in Suffolk. You can also sign up to our newsletter and read all the latest updates here.