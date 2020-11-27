Additional markets to be held across west Suffolk in lead-up to Christmas

Extra markets will be held across west Suffolk in the lead-up to Christmas following the end of the national lockdown, a council has announced.

West Suffolk Council has revealed regular markets will resume from Wednesday, December 2 in Bury St Edmunds, with the full range of traders and stalls also attending subsequent markets in Brandon (Thursday, December 3), Haverhill and Mildenhall (Friday, December 4) and Haverhill, Newmarket and Bury (Saturday, December 5).

There will also be additional markets in Bury St Edmunds on the three Sundays leading up to Christmas, makers markets in Bury and Haverhill as well as a special Christmas market in Brandon.

The Bury St Edmunds Sunday markets will be held on December 6, 13 and 20 in addition to the regular Saturday market.

Special makers markets are being held in Haverhill on Saturday, December 12 and in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday, December 13. Any makers interested in attending can visit the West Suffolk Markets website.

Brandon has its very own Christmas mini-market on and around the Market Square on Saturday, December 5. William and Wayne, the donkeys will be there along with free children’s entertainment, a display of cars from Brandon and District Classic Vehicle Club, music, free mulled wine provided by St Peter’s Church and a selection of local market traders, community groups and craft stalls. All the businesses and groups involved are from Brandon and the nearby surrounding area.

John Griffiths, leader of West Suffolk Council, said: “Christmas will of course feel different this year but I am delighted that we will still be able to enjoy some of the atmosphere of the season by shopping at our local markets.

“Being held safely, and outside, provides another way for us to support our local businesses and high streets, and I hope that many will do so at this special and important time of year.”