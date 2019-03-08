E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Drivers advised to avoid area of A12 crash which left one critically injured

PUBLISHED: 18:31 03 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:31 03 November 2019

The crash happened near the Marks Tey junction Picture: GOOGLE

The crash happened near the Marks Tey junction Picture: GOOGLE

Google

Motorists face delays on a stretch of the A12 following a serious collision.

The crash led to queueing traffic on the northbound carriageway, between junction 24 and the A120 junction at Marks Tey.

Essex Police said: "We are on scene of a collision on the A12, on the Marks Tey slip road near junctions 26-25.

"The slip road has been closed, drivers are being advised to avoid the area.

"We were called around 4.30 today to reports that a VW Crafter van, a Renault Clio and a Yellow Honda motorbike had been in collision.

"Two people have sustained minor injuries and a third person is in critical condition."

Anyone with information about the incident or dash cam footage is asked to call 101 quoting incident 888 of November 3 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

It followed the earlier closure of a stretch of the road further south, due to an accident, near Hatfield Peverel.

The road was closed between the Witham bypass and the junction 20A for Hatfield Peverel South.

