Victim allegedly lured into trap and attacked, court hears

An Essex man was repeatedly stabbed and suffered serious injuries after allegedly walking into a trap, a court has heard.

Leon Sobers, who is in his 40s, was allegedly set upon in an alleyway in Marks Tey on Halloween by two men and a 16-year-old boy - one wearing a mask - and suffered what were initially thought to be life threatening injuries, Ipswich Crown Court was told

Christopher Paxton QC, prosecuting, said that Mr Sobers, who lived in Marks Tey, suffered multiple stab and slash wounds in the attack and by pure coincidence he had been fortunate to knock at the door of a former paramedic who was able to assist him until an ambulance arrived.

Mr Paxton said that one of the knife wounds required surgery.

He alleged that during the attack Mr Sobers heard his three attackers shouting: "Get him. Don't let him go."

Mr Paxton said Mr Sobers, who had gone to the alleyway after receiving a drug-related telephone call had been lured into a trap

Before the court were Donald Adu, 23, of Howard Road, London, Calvin Armstrong, 22, of no fixed address and a 16-year-old youth who cannot be named because of his age.

All three deny attempting to murder Mr Sobers on October 31 last year and a less serious charge of wounding him with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm.

Mr Paxton said the reason for the attack on Mr Sobers was unclear but it was likely to relate to the supply of Class A drugs.

He said Mr Sobers didn't know his attackers and " had no idea" why he was attacked.

However, on the day of the attack on Mr Sobers a local drug dealer had been robbed of drugs and money.

Mr Paxton said that shortly after arriving in the alleyway Mr Sobers felt a sharp pain in his back but hadn't initially realised he'd been stabbed.

He ran out the alleyway and was followed by the defendants who all allegedly attacked him with a knife or knives.

"He felt blows all over his body," said Mr Paxton.

The trial continues.