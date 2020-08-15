Delays on mainline trains after flooding led to cancellations

Trains were cancelled between Colchester and Marks Tey Picture: GREATER ANGLIA Archant

Rail operators were forced to suspend mainline services due to flooding between two stations on Saturday afternoon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Trains were cancelled between Colchester and Marks Tey following heavy rain.

All lines have now reopened, with timetables returning to normal, but rail operator Greater Anglia warned of some services still being subject to cancellation, delay or revision.

The company said: “Train services from Colchester towards Marks Tey and London Liverpool Street have been disrupted due to severe flooding and debris on the tracks.

“As a result, trains were running at a reduced speed causing delays to some train services.

“Network Rail response team have cleared the debris and train services are returning to normal. However, there may still be some delays occurring.”