MP 'looking into' frustrating and disruptive A12 roadworks

National Highways are undertaking "essential" roadworks on the A12 between Marks Tey and East Bergholt. - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A north Essex MP says he is "looking into" disruptive roadworks on the A12 – but roads bosses say doing the work differently could take years instead of months.

Roadworks are underway for nearly 13 miles between the junctions for East Bergholt and Marks Tey to improve safety barriers, resurface the road and improve drainage. The work is expected to continue until September 2022.

But the long stretches of speed restrictions – with seemingly little going on – are leaving motorists frustrated.

Bernard Jenkin, MP for Harwich and North Essex, said: "I am looking into this and making contact with the Highways Agency.

Bernard Jenkin, North Essex and Harwich MP. - Credit: Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament

"It is so understandable that people are frustrated by delays they feel are unnecessary."

Denise Rossiter, chief executive of Essex Chambers of Commerce, said: "It's essential the A12 gets sorted as it has been an absolute pain in the side of businesses and motorists for a very long time.

"But we would urge National Highways to consider working at night whenever possible because this is obviously delaying businesses and causing disruption – and obviously with everything else going on it just adds to the stresses and strains of everyday life."

But bosses at National Highways, which maintains the A12, said tackling the problem in phases would actually take longer.

A spokesman said: "These works include barrier replacement, drainage renewal, resurfacing, road studs, road lining placement and other safety improvements. The work is essential, will contribute to the life expectancy of the road and make journeys safer for road users.

"We understand there is never an ideal time to complete this sort of work.

"The reason National Highways is undertaking the work in one block rather than multiple phases is to minimise the disruption to drivers, local residents and businesses.

"Once the maintenance work is complete in September, we won’t need to revisit this stretch of road again for a number of years.

"The alternative option would be to complete the maintenance work in phases. However, this would dramatically extend the lifespan of the project meaning people would face disruption for multiple years rather than months."