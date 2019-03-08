E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Jury still considering attempted murder verdict

PUBLISHED: 16:04 18 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:04 18 October 2019

The victim was stabbed multiple time sin the attack in Marks Tey Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The jury in the trial of two men and a teenager accused of attempting to murder a 41-year-old man in Marks Tey on Halloween is expected to continue its deliberations on Monday (October 21).

Before Ipswich Crown Court are; Donald Adu, 23, of Howard Road, London, Calvin Armstrong, 22, of no fixed address and a 16-year-old youth who cannot be named because of his age.

The have all denied attempting to murder 41-year-old Leon Sobers on October 31 last year and a less serious charge of wounding him with intent to cause him grievous bodily harm.

The court has heard that Mr Sobers, who was living in Marks Tey, suffered a number of stab wounds in the alleged attack, including one which resulted in his bowels protruding from his stomach.

It has been alleged that Mr Sobers, was lured into a trap after getting a telephone call from someone called "Rico".

Mr Paxton said the reason for the attack on Mr Sobers was unclear but it was likely to relate to the supply of Class A drugs.

Giving evidence Mr Sobers said he had gone to an alleyway near his home after getting a telephone call about drugs.

When he got to the alleyway near Mandeville Road he saw three males, including one who was wearing a skeleton mask.

He started to feel that "something wasn't quite right" and had then felt a sharp pain in his back.

He had run out of the alleyway and knocked at the front door of a nearby house before the three males allegedly "rushed" him.

He said that after the attack a former paramedic had come to his aid and had done what she could for him until an ambulance arrived.

All three defendants chose not to give evidence during the trial which started a month ago.

The jury retired to consider its verdicts on Thursday and spent today in retirement without returning any verdicts.

