Fifth man arrested in connection with Marks Tey stabbing

Essex Police have arrested a fifth man in conection to a stabbing in Marks Tey. Picture: ARCHANT

A fifth person has been arrested in connection with a stabbing in Essex which left a man with life-changing injuries.

A 21-year-old man, from Barking, was arrested on Tuesday, November 13 on suspicion of attempted murder in relation to the attack that happened in Mandeville Road on October 31. He has been released on bail until December 8.

Three people have been charged over the incident including two teenage boys who cannot be identified because of their age.

They have both been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and will appear before Ipswich Crown Court on December 4.

Donald Adu, 24, of Howard Road in Stoke Newington, London, was also charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is next due to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on December 4. Another person arrested has been released under investigation.